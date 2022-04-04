42 Migrants Apprehended on West Texas Ranch 30 Miles from Border

Border Patrol agents and Texas law enforcement teamed up to apprehend 42 migrants on a ranch located 30 miles from Mexico. Many of the apprehended migrants will face state charges for criminal trespass.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted aerial photos showing the apprehension of 42 migrants on a ranch near Brackettville, Texas. Horse Patrol Unit agents teamed up with other law enforcement resources to carry out the apprehension.

In coordination w/ our law enforcement partners, agents apprehended 42 subjects near Brackettville, TX. DYK: The Brackettville Station is just one of eight stations in the Del Rio Sector. All of them are busy! pic.twitter.com/YX6Bwsi9yT — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) April 4, 2022

The Brackettville Station is located approximately 30 miles from the Texas border with Mexico.

“The Brackettville Station is just one of eight stations in the Del Rio Sector,” Chief Owens tweeted. “All of them are busy!”

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials also report the apprehension of three other large groups of migrants who crossed the border under cover of darkness near Normandy, Texas, over the weekend.

Eagle Pass Station agents apprehended a group of 146 migrants early Saturday morning at approximately 5 a.m. The following morning, at about the same time, agents apprehended another group of 140 migrants.

Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, agents found another group of 126 migrants in the same area.

Officials report that the migrants apprehended are citizens of Chile (1), Colombia (157), Cuba (76), Ghana (3), Nicaragua (31), Peru (33), and Venezuela (78).

In total, the agents apprehended 412 migrants in this single border crossing area.

Between October 1, 2021, and February 28, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 153,000 migrants. Unofficial reports indicate another 41,000 were apprehended in March, Breitbart Texas reported.