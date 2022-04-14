Abbott Should Coordinate with Feds Before Busing Migrants to DC, Says CBP

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus says the governor of Texas should coordinate with the federal government before busing migrants to Washington, D.C. His remarks follow an order from Governor Greg Abbott to provide buses to take willing migrants already released by federal agencies and transport them to the nation’s capital.

“Governor Abbott is taking actions to move migrants without adequately coordinating with the federal government and local border communities,” Commissioner Magnus said in a written statement Thursday afternoon. “CBP has always worked closely with and supported border communities in Texas, many of which CBP personnel call home.”

“We all have a shared interested in maintaining safe, orderly, and humane immigration processes, and assistance from the state should be carefully coordinated with us,” the CBP head continued.

CBP and ICE officials regularly release thousands of migrants into border communities and other cities across the nation without warning to state and local communities.

Magnus’ comments follow the arrival of two busloads of released migrants sent by Gov. Abbott to Washington, D.C. The first bus arrived on Wednesday when a group of migrants offloaded in front of Fox News cameras. The second bus arrived Thursday morning before sunrise, Fox News reported.

On April 6, Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare buses to transport DHS-released migrants on a voluntary basis from their drop-off location to Washington, D.C.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigration who are being dropped off by the Biden Administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden Administration to Washington, D.C.,” Governor Abbott said during a press conference in Weslaco, Texas.

“We are taking them to the United States Capitol where the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” the governor added.

Magnus’ comments also come on the day the Biden administration is ending Title 42 for thousands of migrants crossing the border illegally from Mexico, Breitbart’s Randy Clark reported. The information obtained from a source revealed that single adult migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Colombia will no longer be expelled under Title 42 along some parts of the southern border.