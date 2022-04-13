First Migrant Bus from Texas Arrives near U.S. Capitol in D.C.

A bus filled with migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning and unloaded blocks from the Capitol. The bus traveled from Texas under recent orders from Governor Greg Abbott.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management loaded migrants who volunteered to take the trip to D.C. earlier this week, Fox News reported. The migrants reportedly boarded in the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Fox News reported the migrants are citizens of Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The group consisted of single adults and some family units.

Two men who appeared to be public officials screened the migrants as they unloaded. The officials scanned barcoded wristbands and then removed the bands before letting the migrants leave the scene.

The exact number of migrants released near the U.S. Capitol is not known at this time.

Governor Abbott’s office is expected to make an announcement later Wednesday morning.

On April 6, Gov. Abbott ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare buses to transport DHS-released migrants on a voluntary basis from their drop-off location to Washington, D.C.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigration who are being dropped off by the Biden Administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden Administration to Washington, D.C.,” Governor Abbott said during a press conference in Weslaco, Texas.

“We are taking them to the United States Capitol where the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” the governor added.