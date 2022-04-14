Mexican Cartel Gunmen Torch Trucks at Border Port to Protest New Texas Checkpoints

Cartel gunmen set fire to three tractor-trailers outside an international port of entry Wednesday to protest Texas’ rollout of new border enforcement programs ahead of Title 42’s cancellation. The torching comes at a time when truckers and politicians on both sides of the border oppose additional vehicle inspections ordered by Governor Greg Abbott.

The case took place on Wednesday afternoon in Reynosa, near the Pharr International Port of Entry. The Tamaulipas government disclosed that a group of men riding in SUVs set fire to three tractor-trailers waiting at the port. State police forces were able to track the men using surveillance cameras. Authorities managed to arrest three men suspected of being part of the Reynosa faction of the Gulf Cartel and seized two vehicles. It remains unclear if more gunmen took part. Inside one of the vehicles, authorities found a container of gasoline.

The three men are in police custody undergoing questioning. The torching comes at a time when truckers have held protests over the secondary checkpoints ordered by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Those checkpoints are part of a series of Texas-led preparations made prior to end of Title 42 enforcement on May 23. After the sunset, illegal border crossings are expected to exponentially increase per a DHS draft planning document exclusively published by Breitbart Texas.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Southwest Border Mass Irreg… by BreitbartTexas