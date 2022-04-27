500 Migrants Found in 3 Groups at Single Texas Border Crossing Area

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found three large groups of migrants who crossed the border into Starr County, Texas. The three groups combined for a total of 517 migrants.

Rio Grande City Station Border Patrol agents encountered three separate groups of migrants over a period of less than 24 hours. Officials stated the groups consisted of 387 single adults, 143 family units, and 87 unaccompanied alien children.

In just 24 hrs #USBP agents encounter 3 large groups totaling 517 migrants in Starr County, more than half were single adults. Additionally, 5 human smuggling events were disrupted by RGV agents and local law enforcement agencies. https://t.co/6mQAhRZkSM pic.twitter.com/NdfbLNDlXY — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) April 25, 2022

The agents identified the 517 migrants as citizens of Cuba, Kazakhstan, and nations of Central and South America.

In addition, Falfurrias Station agents assigned to the interior immigration checkpoint located in Brooks County, Texas, on U.S. Highway 281 interdicted two human smuggling incidents involving tractor-trailers on April 23, officials reported. A K-9 alert led to the discovery of three migrants hiding in a load of produce in the first trailer and six migrants in the second produce-laden trailer. Agents identified the migrants as citizens of Colombia, El Salvador, and other Central American nations.

That same day, Texas DPS troopers observed a Volkswagen Jetta suddenly stop on Highway 281 just south of the checkpoint in Brooks County. The driver unloaded a group of migrants and drove away. The trooper and nearby agents quickly rounded up three migrants. The driver managed to escape apprehension.

DPS troopers also engaged in a vehicle stop near Mission, Texas. Border Patrol agents responded and identified six passengers in the vehicle as citizens of Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras. DPS arrested the driver on human smuggling charges.