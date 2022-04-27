Cartel Commander Linked to Mexican Governor’s Murder Dies in Shootout

A top commander with one of Mexico’s most violent cartels died over the weekend after a shootout with authorities. The cartel figure is one of several named in the investigation of the December 2020 assassination of former Jalisco Governor Aristoteles Sandoval.

The deadly shootout took place in the beach resort city of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. According to authorities, military forces tracked down Saul Alejandro “La Chopa,” a top commander within Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG).

La Chopa and another person were traveling inside a vehicle when the military tried to stop them. It remains unclear if La Chopa had a security detail. However, military forces reported a shootout. The military forces rushed the cartel commander to a hospital where he ultimately died. They also used a helicopter to move the unnamed individual with him to the regional headquarters of Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office in Guadalajara.

According to Mexican authorities, La Chopa was linked to the murder of former Jalisco Governor Aristoteles Sandoval in December 2020. Sandoval was at a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta when a lone gunman followed him to the restroom. Additional gunmen helped the assassin escape.

Earlier this month, authorities in Mexico City arrested Jose Samuel “Manu Vaquita” Sanchez Cruz, a businessman and socialite who is one of the owners of the bar where Sandoval’s murder took place. Jalisco prosecutors allege that Sanchez Cruz helped cover up the crime scene. According to local news reports, Manu Vaquita said he cleaned the scene out of fear that his bar would be shut down.

