WATCH: 50 Migrants Cross Heavily Polluted Border River into California

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of more than 50 migrants after they illegally crossed the New River into California. Officials called the river “one of the most polluted bodies of water in North America.”

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino tweeted a video showing a group of more than 50 migrants illegally crossing a polluted border river from Mexico into California.

#truchacoyote El Centro Sector agents encounter a group of over 50 #illegalentrants in the New River, one of the most polluted bodies of water in North America. The border is closed! Attempt thwarted! pic.twitter.com/MyEWpMZhYr — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) April 29, 2022

Chief Bovino called the New River one of the most polluted bodies of water in North America. Two of the migrants appeared to be pushing a raft with no one in it. The group appears to be mostly single adult migrants.

The chief also tweeted a video showing highlights of the past week of migrant encounters in the El Centro Sector.

Those actions along the border include the discovery of $418K worth of fentanyl and cocaine in a gym back during a vehicle search, the arrest of a previously deported child sex offender, the seizure of 86 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a piece of furniture, more than $350K in methamphetamine and heroin, the interdiction of 13 human smuggling loads, and the apprehension of 1,545 migrants who illegally crossed the border.

The video also the conviction for illegal re-entry after removal that came with an 18-month prison sentence, and the seizure of ten vehicles used in human smuggling attempts in the sector.