Multiple Child Sex Offenders, Gang Members Arrested After Crossing Border into U.S.

Border Patrol agents arrest a group of migrants near the Texas border with Mexico. (File Photo: LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images)
File Photo: LOREN ELLIOTT/AFP via Getty Images
Bob Price

Border Patrol agents in multiple southwest border sectors apprehended previously deported child sex offenders and violent gang members.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted photos of two different child sex offenders after they illegally re-entered the U.S. from Mexico. Agents arrested 57-year-old Domi Gustavo Jimenez Mayorquin, a Mexican national, after he illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Arizona on Saturday night. During a biometric background investigation, the agents discovered that a New York court convicted the man for sexual assault of a child in 1995.

A few days earlier, Yuma Sector agents arrested 35-year-old Marco Julio Bran, also a Mexican national, after he illegally re-entered the U.S. A records check revealed a conviction in 2008 for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. The court sentenced the man to three years in prison. Officials did not disclose the state in which the act occurred.

In the neighboring Tucson Sector, Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo of Felix Armenta, a Mexican national who agents arrested near Douglas, Arizona. Court records revealed a conviction for felony attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse from a court in DuPage County, Illinois.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, agents arrested three members of the violent 18th Street gang and two other migrants sentenced to prison for cruelty to a child and sexual assault, according to a tweet from Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings.

Each of the previously deported migrants could face federal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted, each could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

