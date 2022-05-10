1400 Migrants Apprehended in Nine Large Groups in Texas’ Busiest Border Sectors

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley Sectors apprehended more than 1,400 migrants in nine large groups after they illegally crossed from Mexico into Texas. The migrants came to the U.S. from multiple nations.

Over the past few days, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 1,000 migrants in six large groups, according to information received from Border Patrol officials. Large groups are defined as more than 100 migrants crossing the border in a single incident.

Large groups continue to place a strain on manpower and resources. So far this fiscal year, 58 large groups have been encountered, totaling nearly 9,000 migrants.#keepourborderssafehttps://t.co/MajW43Y5kf pic.twitter.com/IrsIhhfRRv — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) May 9, 2022

The groups apprehended near La Grulla, Rio Grande City, and Roma, Texas, during the past several days came to the U.S. from Cuba, Romania, and multiple Central and South American nations, officials reported. They included 406 single adults, 322 family units, and 301 unaccompanied alien children.

During this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, RGV Sector agents encountered more than 50 large groups leading to the apprehension of nearly 9,000 migrants, the report reveals. Smugglers utilize these large group crossings to overwhelm Border Patrol agents leaving agents tied up with transporting, processing, and caring for the migrants. This leaves much of the border unprotected enabling smugglers to move drugs and “high value” migrants across the border and into the U.S. interior.

In the Del Rio Sector, the nation’s second-busiest, agents encountered three more large groups in less than 15 hours. The incidents led to the apprehension of nearly 400 migrants.

In less than 15 hours, the Del Rio Sector encountered 3 large groups of over 100 migrants each.

Even so, these numbers are just a fraction of the overall volume our sector sees each day. pic.twitter.com/VPEHv331Eu — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) May 9, 2022

At about 4 a.m. on May 7, agents encountered 126 migrants near Normandy, Texas, a well-known border crossing area for large groups. Agents identified the migrants as citizens of Cuba (92), Peru (4), Colombia (17), Nicaragua (7), and Venezuela (6). The group included 70 single adult males, 26 adult females, and ten family units.

A few hours later, a second group consisting of 131 migrants crossed near Eagle Pass, Texas. This group consisted of migrants from Colombia (2), Costa Rica (2), Cuba (87), Nicaragua (37), and Venezuela (3). They included 45 adult males, 29 adult females, and 57 migrant family units.

At about 6:15 p.m., agents encountered the third group within a 15-hour period, officials stated. The 132 apprehended migrants included citizens of Colombia (37), Cuba (57), Nicaragua (6), Peru (21), and Venezuela (11). Agents report the group is made up of 60 adult males, 41 adult females, and 11 family units.