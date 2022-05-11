Mexican Border State Cops Arrest Cartel Gunman Behind Policewoman’s Murder

Mexican authorities arrested a cartel gunman who they claim took part in a daylight ambush on border state police, killing a female cop and injuring another.

The murder took place last week just south of the border city of Reynosa. The attack took place when two female officers and a male were riding a sedan while on patrol. Cartel gunmen in four SUVs attacked the officers while they called for backup. Raquel Ocana died in the attack, while the other female officer sustained injuries.

This week, the Tamaulipas government announced the arrest of Jorge Alberto “L.” for his role in the deadly attack. In a prepared statement, authorities revealed that they had been able to collect fingerprints from vehicles and weapons left at the scene. Police said they had identified other gunmen but are withholding their identities until arrests are made.

In the case of Jorge Alberto, authorities were able to obtain an arrest warrant on the charges of murder and attempted murder. The motive for the deadly attack remains unclear. Initial information revealed that the gunmen had kidnapped an individual when they encountered police. The victim told police that he was a human smuggler who paid the Gulf Cartel to operate on their turf. In the days after the initial attack, Gulf Cartel gunmen carried out two similar strikes in Reynosa where they also targeted police. In the two subsequent attacks, gunmen injured two officers.

