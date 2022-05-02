Cartel Gunmen Kill Female Mexican Border State Cop During Kidnapping Bust

Gulf Cartel gunmen killed one female Mexican state police officer and injured another in a shootout during a kidnapping bust, just miles south of the Texas border. The abduction was tied to the smuggling of migrants into the U.S.

The shootout took place on Sunday afternoon on the south side of Reynosa, where Tamaulipas police were on patrol.

Gulf Cartel gunmen in three SUVs exiting a dirt road were spotted prior to the shootout. The police called for backup, but the gunfire killed a female officer and injured a second. A third officer was spared completely. When police backup responded, the gunmen tried to flee and left behind two vehicles containing weapons and tactical gear.

In one of the cartel vehicles, authorities found a kidnapping victim. The victim told police that he was a human smuggler who paid protection to the Gulf Cartel. It remains unclear why he was kidnapped.

Tamaulipas State Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca took to social media to confirm the line of duty death for the officer.

Mi más sentido pésame a la familia de la policía estatal Raquel G. Ocaña Segura, quien lamentablemente falleció en cumplimiento de su deber. A la agente acompañante que resultó herida, deseo pronta recuperación. Sus familias cuentan con todo el respaldo del @gobtam. pic.twitter.com/lLvra7DrFh — Fco. Cabeza de Vaca (@fgcabezadevaca) May 2, 2022

“Sadly with actions like this, it is corroborated that the trafficking of migrants to the northern border continues to be one of the main activities of criminal organizations,” the Tamaulipas government explained in a prepared statement.

