‘Extremely Proud,’ Border Patrol Chief Says About Agents’ Actions

Chief of the Border Patrol Ortiz tweeted the accomplishments of the agents he commands during a three-day period last week. The accomplishments included the seizure of dangerous drugs, the arrests of serious criminals and fugitives, and the rescue and apprehension of migrants.

3-Day Recap!

– 131 lbs. of Fentanyl

– 26 lbs. of Heroin

– 13 lbs. of Meth

– 22 Water Rescues

– 18 Large Groups, totaling 2,446 migrants

– 10 Sex Offenders

– 3 Gang Members

– 1 Assassination Suspect

– 1 Fugitive Wanted for Murder

– 3 Agents Assaulted Extremely Proud!

During the three-day period, the agents seized dangerous drugs including 131 pounds of deadly fentanyl, 26 pounds of heroin, and 13 pounds of methamphetamine. While processing 18 large migrant groups totaling nearly 2,500 migrants, the agents also carried out 22 water rescues.

In addition, the agents took ten sex offenders, three gang members, one suspected assassin, and a fleeing murder suspect. The Border Patrol agents were also assaulted during this period.

Ortiz also retweeted posts from Border Patrol sector chiefs including Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar two reported the arrest of 28 migrants who landed in the Florida Keys during a 12-hour period.

#: 28 migrants were taken into # custody during the past 12 hours. Agents & @mcsonews partners responded to multiple migrant landings in the Florida Keys involving homemade vessels. No injuries were reported. #sunday #cuba #florida pic.twitter.com/sdlwn24oYa — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 29, 2022

Border Patrol agents also led the entry last Tuesday into the Uvalde school classroom to stop the 18-year-old man who shot and killed 21 people and wounded dozens of others. One of the agents involved in the tactical entry sustained a gunshot wound to the head during the action.

