Border Patrol Agent Who Stopped Texas School Shooter Sustained Gunshot Wound to Head

The Border Patrol agent who organized the tactical response that stopped the Robb Elementary School shooter on Tuesday sustained a bullet wound to his head. The agent’s grazed scalp required four stitches.

An as-yet unidentified Border Patrol agent assigned to the Del Rio Sector’s elite BORTAC tactical response team sustained a gunshot wound as he entered the classroom where the shooter barricaded himself on Tuesday morning. Photos show the tear in his civilian baseball cap and a scalp wound.

Sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas the agent responded to the school shooting in plain clothes and assisted in the formation of an impromptu tactical team.

Ultimately, the team breached the classroom where the suspect barricaded himself and exchanged close-quarters gunfire. The gunman shot the Border Patrol agent during the exchange. The agent kept his composure and, combined with other law enforcement officers, managed to fatally shoot the suspect, bringing the attack to a close.

Initial reports indicated an agent sustained a gunshot wound to the foot or lower leg. Photos leaked later show the agent’s head wound.

The clothing worn by the agent and lack of a tactical helmet indicates the urgency in which the impromptu tactical team acted. It appears there was not time for the agent to gather protective gear prior to making entry.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz praised the agents who teamed up with state and local law enforcement to stop the shooter.

“Risking their own lives, these Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children, to draw the shooter’s attention away from potential victims and save lives,” Chief Ortiz said in a tweet. “At least one Agent was wounded by the shooter during the exchange of gunfire.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.