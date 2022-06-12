20 Migrants Rescued, One Dead in Mountain Region of Mexican Border State

Mexican authorities carried out a large-scale search for three days leading to the rescue of a group of 20 migrants. The group went missing while hiking through remote areas in their attempt to cross into Texas. One of the migrants, described as an underage female, died during the trek.

The incident happened last week in the northern part of Coahuila, Mexico, where authorities received calls from a migrants relative who reported a group of 20 migrants had gone missing while trying to reach the border with Texas through a mountain region in the northwestern part of the state.

During the journey, the migrants became lost and called their loved ones. Arturo Perez Valencia, a Mexico City resident, called authorities after his brother called stating that they had gotten lost in a rough mountain pass, information shared with Breitbart Texas by Coahuila state authorities revealed. Since the start of the year, 128 migrants have died crossing from Coahuila into Texas.

Authorities sent out a team of 20 Coahuila State Police officers who teamed up with local rescue workers from the border cities of Piedras Negras and Acuna, as well as with a group of federal agents from the Beta rescue team from Mexico’s National Immigration Institute. The group spent two days searching for the migrants using vehicles and a helicopter. On the second day, search teams found the group, but an underage female had already died after being exposed to the elements with no food or water. Authorities provided medical care to 19 of the migrants and were able to get them to safety.