Two Canadians’ Throats Slit near Cancun

Unknown perpetrators killed two Canadians and injured a third victim at a resort in Playa Del Carmen, a short drive from Cancun. One of the victims was an international fugitive for computer fraud charges.

Mexican authorities confirmed this week the double murder at an upscale beach resort in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo. The two victims, male and female, each had their throats slashed. The third victim, a male, survived with stab wounds.

Mexican authorities were quick to point out that the victims were not tourists and had been hiding in Mexico for at least four years before the incident. Prosecutors told local news outlets that one of the victims, a male, had at least three false identities and was wanted by Interpol.

According to Mexican authorities, the Canadian Embassy is involved in the case and did confirm the victims’ nationalities. The origin of the third victim remains unknown.

In January, a gunman shot and killed two Canadian tourists inside a popular beach resort in the Mayan Riviera. The victims were tied to Vietnamese mafia and local drug traffickers. In April, the head of Mexico’s Army, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, said that most of the violent crime in Quintana Roo is centered around Cancun, Playa del Carmen, and Chetumal.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.