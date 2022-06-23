Mexican Border State Prosecutor Faces Federal Drug Charges in California

A Mexican border state prosecutor faces drug trafficking charges after U.S. authorities reportedly found more than 66 pounds of meth in his vehicle when he tried to drive into California.

Last week, Octavio Andree Espino Torres tried to drive a 2016 Nissan Versa through the international port of entry in San Ysidro, a criminal complaint filed in federal court revealed. During the crossing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers had his vehicle scanned with an X-ray device and a police dog. In the rear of the vehicle, authorities reportedly found 45 bricks consisting of 66 pounds of methamphetamine.

Since then, a magistrate judge in California has ordered Espino be held without bond.

Prior to his arrest, Espino was a high-ranking prosecutor with the Baja California Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The FGE revealed that Espino originally worked on juvenile crimes but was later moved to administrative duties as a top assistant to leadership. However, he did not have an official title as secretary to the AG. The statement came after news outlets in Mexico claimed Espino was the personal assistant to Baja California AG Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanches.

Espino’s arrest comes at a time when Baja California continues to be one of the busiest drug hubs near California.

