Mexican Legislator Challenges Judge Who Tried to Keep State Congress from Meeting

A Mexican legislator openly challenged a federal judge who issued an injunction to keep the congress of a border state from meeting. The move came after the judge reportedly tried to prosecute various politicians for meeting and voting on legislative measures.

This week, Nuevo Leon State Legislator Waldo Fernandez turned himself surrendered to a local office of Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office claiming he was there to face the consequences of having held congressional meetings and voted on various issues in direct violation of a judge’s orders.

“I have not committed any crime,” Fernandez told Breitbart Texas. “I have only done my job, represent the people of my state.”

According to Fernandez, he met with federal prosecutor Juan Lozano who told him that there weren’t any complaints against him and there were no complaints or open cases against him or other legislators in connection with the congressional issue.

The incident began on June 4 when an unnamed federal judge from the Second District for Administrative Matters issued an injunction against the Nuevo Leon Congress to keep them from holding a voting session. The legislators were preparing to debate and vote on whether a state financial crimes investigation unit (UIFE) and a taxing entity (SATNL) should remain under the control of a sitting governor or if they should become independent.

Despite the injunction, various congressmen, including Fernandez, continued to meet. However, local news outlets claimed that since the meetings violated the injunction, the judge had turned the matter over to prosecutors so they could go after the legislators.

Once federal prosecutors told Fernandez that there were no pending cases against him, the politician filed a formal request with the president of Nuevo Leon’s Congress to file a complaint with Mexico’s Federal Judicial Council over the actions of the judge. The state legislator claimed the judge acted in an overreaching manner and with apparent personal interests in the matter.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.