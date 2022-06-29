Two Dead in Texas Human Smuggling Pursuit Crash near Border

Two people are dead following a police pursuit involving a human smuggling operation. (Texas Department of Public Safety)
Texas Department of Public Safety
Bob Price

Two people are dead following a police pursuit that is reportedly connected to a failed human smuggling attempt. One reportedly died at the scene while the second died in a hospital.

La Joya Police Department officers attempted to stop a green Ford Expedition early Wednesday morning, according to The Monitor. The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a woman, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, failed to yield and sped away from officers. The driver turned from FM 2221 onto Abram Road and lost control of the vehicle. The area is approximately 3-4 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border.

The Expedition rolled after the driver lost control, ejecting one of the passengers. Texas DPS Spokesman Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that the ejected passenger died from his injuries at the scene. A second person died after being transported to a hospital.

Two others are in critical condition, Olivarez reported. One of those is the driver.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted that the person killed at the scene was a migrant and three other people were transported to hospitals.

Lt. Olivarez confirmed at least one of the decedents was a migrant who was being smuggled. Police have not confirmed the identities of the four people involved in the crash.

Texas DPS troopers are investigating the fatal crash, The Monitor reported. Investigators with the La Joya Police Department will handle the criminal investigation into the smuggling operation.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

