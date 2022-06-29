Two Dead in Texas Human Smuggling Pursuit Crash near Border

Two people are dead following a police pursuit that is reportedly connected to a failed human smuggling attempt. One reportedly died at the scene while the second died in a hospital.

La Joya Police Department officers attempted to stop a green Ford Expedition early Wednesday morning, according to The Monitor. The driver of the vehicle, believed to be a woman, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, failed to yield and sped away from officers. The driver turned from FM 2221 onto Abram Road and lost control of the vehicle. The area is approximately 3-4 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border.

The Expedition rolled after the driver lost control, ejecting one of the passengers. Texas DPS Spokesman Chris Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that the ejected passenger died from his injuries at the scene. A second person died after being transported to a hospital.

Two others are in critical condition, Olivarez reported. One of those is the driver.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted that the person killed at the scene was a migrant and three other people were transported to hospitals.

NEW: One migrant dead in the RGV this morning following a high speed human smuggling pursuit in Palmview, TX. Vehicle rolled over and one male migrant was ejected. He died at the scene. Three others hospitalized. Human smuggling continues nonstop at the border. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HpsLgCSPag — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 29, 2022

Lt. Olivarez confirmed at least one of the decedents was a migrant who was being smuggled. Police have not confirmed the identities of the four people involved in the crash.

Texas DPS troopers are investigating the fatal crash, The Monitor reported. Investigators with the La Joya Police Department will handle the criminal investigation into the smuggling operation.