Texas Drug Dealer Sent to Prison for Fentanyl-Laced Overdoses

A Texas man with a long criminal history will spend 24 years in prison for supplying Fentanyl-laced drugs to two victims who died from overdoses.

This week, 39-year-old Paris Lamont Dennis went before U.S. District Judge Frank Montalvo who sentenced him to 24 years in prison on a drug distribution charge. Dennis had previously pleaded guilty to one of four charges in February. Agents with the DEA were able to link Dennis to a sale of fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed two in 2017.

The case against Dennis began in 2019, when federal authorities charged him for various offenses, including selling the drugs which led to the fatal overdose. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Dennis found the two victims unresponsive after giving them the fentanyl-laced cocaine.

At the time of his arrest in 2019, authorities had learned he kept a firearm with him, even though he was a convicted felon. During questioning, Dennis told agents that he was a drug dealer and kept a gun he bought for $100 for protection, a criminal complaint revealed. Court records revealed Dennis was a career criminal with multiple convictions. From 2011 to 2019, Dennis had been convicted or charged with multiple felonies including; assault, evading arrest, terrorist threats, illegal possession of a firearm, and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.