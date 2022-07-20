Mexico City Suburb Fires 87 Cops for Theft, Extortion

Administrators in one Mexican city fired 87 police officers over the past month due to incidents of theft, extortion, and abuse in their official capacities.

The firings come as part of an attempt to clean up the police force in Naucalpan, Mexico state, El Universal reported. The move was announced in June as the city began implementing measures to remove corrupt officials from the local police force.

Naucalpan sits west of Mexico City, however it is considered part of the greater metropolitan area.

“The citizen complaints about corruption and abuse by municipal police officers were constant,” Mayor Angelica Moya Marin told El Universal, adding that the firings are done. “That is why we implemented the actions that would allow us to combat the corruption within the police elements and promote honest conduct.”

The politician also revealed that are 180 case files pending against local and transit police officers for doctoring documents.

The local politician claimed that in the following days, they would begin a new hiring process focused on recruiting professional individuals who would honor their badges.

The firings came days after the Mexico State Attorney General’s Office announced the arrests of three investigators and pending warrants for six more who allegedly ran a kidnapping and extortion ring made up of rogue cops. The ring operated in the Toluca Valley, east of Mexico City.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City.