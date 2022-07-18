Kidnapping Cell near Mexico City Was Led by State Police, Say Investigators

Authorities in Central Mexico arrested three of their own investigators and are searching for more officials tied to a kidnapping and extortion operation. At least nine arrest warrants have been obtained in connection with the case over the past weekend.

The Mexico State Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of three investigators who they identify as the leaders of an illegal organization. The group, which was made up of state police officers and members of the state AGs office, allegedly operated in the Toluca Valley where they would carry out “express kidnappings.” The term is commonly used to describe where captors force the victim to withdraw as much money possible from ATMs in trade for a quick release.

Por su probable participación en los delitos de secuestro exprés y extorsión, entre otros, la #FGJEM obtuvo orden de aprehensión en contra de 5 policías de investigación, 4 elementos de @SS_Edomex y otra orden contra 4 integrantes de la Fiscalía. (1/5)

⭕️ https://t.co/FxJWXdy2RB pic.twitter.com/d6GiuicvyL — Fiscalía Edoméx (@FiscaliaEdomex) July 17, 2022

Authorities also announced that they obtained warrants for six other officers. Details of their specific crimes were not released.

The case comes at a time when Mexico continues to make international headlines for raging cartel violence. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his cabinet continue to claim that impunity has ended in the country and crime is declining.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P Contreras” from Mexico City.