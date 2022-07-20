WATCH: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Struggling Migrant in Texas Border River

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant struggling to stay afloat as he illegally crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico to Texas. The marine unit agents pulled the migrant to safety before he became a casualty.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted a Border Patrol video showing the rescue of a migrant from the Rio Grande.

On July 14, #USBP Marine Unit noticed one suspected undocumented individual struggling to stay afloat. Agents quickly responded to the area and pulled the subject into safety.

Landrum said a Laredo Sector marine unit observed one migrant struggling to stay afloat as he attempted to illegally enter the United States from Mexico. The marine unit responded to the location and quickly pulled the migrant onto the boat — potentially saving the migrant’s life.

In the neighboring Rio Grande Valley Sector, officials report Falfurrias Station agents rescued a Guatemalan migrant on a ranch approximately 80 miles from the Texas-Mexico border. The migrant suffered a snake bite while attempting to circumvent the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint in Brooks County, Texas.

A Border Patrol agent trained as an emergency medical technician provided initial treatment for the wound and called for an air ambulance to transport the migrant.

Agents transported the man to a landing area where the helicopter crew airlifted the Guatemalan migrant to a hospital for treatment with anti-venom protocols.

“RGV agents have made more than a thousand rescues this fiscal year,” Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “More than seventy percent of rescues are heat related. Some of the dangers associated to the illegal journey into the U.S., apart from snake bites, are drowning, extreme heat, getting lost or left behind in the vast brush lands as illustrated by the red markers in the attached photo.”

“Do not place your lives in the hands of smugglers who are only interested in making a profit.” Acting Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez.

A report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveals Border Patrol agents rescued a record-setting 14,278 migrants from October 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022. The number of rescues greatly exceeds the total of 12,833 migrant rescues in FY21. Four months remain in the current fiscal year.