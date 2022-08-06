Louisiana Man Busted with ‘Too Many Sharks’ and Meth, Say Authorities

A man in Louisiana is facing various drug charges and wildlife violations after authorities found him with too many sharks in his boat and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LWF) announced the case this week and revealed details about the arrest of 44-year-old Anouda Lirette, a Houma resident. The incident reportedly took place recently when wildlife agents were patrolling Oyster Bayou and they saw Lirette throw a shark overboard.

When agents went to check the man to check that he was following fishing guidelines, they found that he had fished too many sharks, had an undersized shark, had an undisclosed amount of meth, and had drug paraphernalia with him, information from LWF revealed.

LWF Sergeant Gerald Sander and Corporal Jeremy Foret arrested Lirette on a drug possession charge, a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and multiple fishing violations.

Police booked Lirette into the Terrebonne Parish jail where he awaits court proceedings. If convicted he could face up to $5,500 in fines and up to two years in jail, WVUE reported.

