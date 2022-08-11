Mexican Border City Highway Turns into Cartel Dumping Ground for Bodies

Cartel gunmen have turned a 10-mile stretch of highway in the Mexican border city of Reynosa into a dumping ground for the bodies. So far this year, gunmen have dumped, buried, or burned 15 victims that have been found by authorities.

Viaducto Reynosa runs about 10 miles on the south side of the city. Along that road, Gulf Cartel gunmen dispose of bodies despite a nearby state police substation.

The most recent dumping took place on Tuesday afternoon when authorities received a 911 call about a body on fire just south of the highway. It took authorities about three hours to respond to the scene and locate the still smoldering remains of a man who had been set on fire next to a stack of tires.

Tras reporte de C5 elementos de la policía estatal @SSP_GobTam hallan cuerpo recién calcinado en brecha a un costado del Viaducto y Ave. las Torres en #Reynosa. Hay datos del vehículo que posiblemente sea el responsable del homicidio. Policía investigadora @FGJ_Tam abre carpeta. pic.twitter.com/Etp4hN5mgI — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra77) August 9, 2022

Authorities called the local fire department to help them put out the flames before documenting the crime scene. The victim has not been identified.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, social media posts led authorities to a body wrapped in trash bags and dumped along Viaducto Reynosa near a rural community known as Anacuas.

Breitbart Texas has consulted with law enforcement sources in Tamaulipas and learned there have been cases in the past of bodies being dumped along Viaducto Reynosa. The primary reason is that the area is on the south side and outside of peak traffic hours, the road sees little traffic. The region is also surrounded by open fields.

The Gulf Cartel has been using mass graves and burning for years to dispose of victims. As a result, local officials claim the border city has a low murder rate thanks to lacking physical evidence of homicides.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.