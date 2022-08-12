GRAPHIC: Radio Crew, Witnesses Gunned Down in Mexican Border City near Texas

Cartel gunmen shot and killed a radio crew and several bystanders during a series of attacks on businesses throughout Ciudad Juarez. Authorities note 11 murders and several cars and businesses set on fire in a span of 10 hours. The violence is attributed to a cartel turf war that began inside a local prison.

Sicarios atacaron a población civil en #CdJuarez #Chihuahua en represalia por lo ocurrido en el penal donde hubo muertos. Culpan al gobierno de estar con la cha. El comunicado lo firma FEM. Dicen no mataron a cualquier persona. Este fue uno de los ataques a una gasolinera ⛽️. pic.twitter.com/OiUOQfEtQM — México Código Rojo (@MexicoRojo1) August 12, 2022

The mass killing of the media workers took place Thursday evening in the north side of Ciudad Juarez in the Pradera Dorada neighborhood, where Alan Gonzalez, a radio host for Switch 105.9 FM was broadcasting a segment, Milenio reported. According to local news outlets, Gonzalez had been a host for most of his professional life and was well-liked by colleagues.

️Me sumo a la exigencia de justicia y lamento el asesinato de 4 colegas de MegaRadio. Fueron asesinados en los #ataques en #CiudadJuárez que de manera cobarde e impune se han presentado en las últimas horas. Alan González, Armando Guerrero, Lino y Arriaga pic.twitter.com/igDViwQeMe — Lety Villarreal (@LetyReporta) August 12, 2022

Gonzalez and three of his coworkers were broadcasting outside a local pizza shop when cartel gunmen shot at them before storming the business, targeting customers. The gunmen killed the media workers and injured four other nearby victims. In a separate attack at a convenience store, gunmen shot two women, La Verdad reported.

#LetyReporta #CdJuárez #Chih #ALERTA

⛔Así el video de la balacera en Little Césars donde hubo dos heridos y 4 comunicadores muertos pic.twitter.com/DBZ6b06jZM — Lety Villarreal (@LetyReporta) August 12, 2022

The violence began earlier in the day inside a Chihuahua State Prison during a riot involving the Chapos and Mexicles, said Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The two cells are enforcement wings of the Sinaloa Cartel but have been at odds for some time.

El Presidente confirma fueron 11 las personas asesinados (2en el penal) en la jornada violenta en Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua. “Se agredió a la población civil como una represalia, no fue solo un enfrentamiento entre grupos ,llegó el momento en que empezaron a disparar a civiles ” pic.twitter.com/cYRdWEZ99H — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) August 12, 2022

The riot broke out at around 1 pm at the #3 CERESO state prison, when inmates from Los Chapos were attacked by the Mexicles, El Universal reported. Two inmates died by gunfire, while 20 others sustained injuries.

As authorities tried to take control of the prison, members of the Mexicles cell began carrying out random attacks throughout the city as a way to keep police forces busy, El Universal reported.

En Ciudad Juárez, #Chihuahua, se reportan incendios de negocios, ataques armados en tiendas de conveniencia e incluso se localizó una cabeza humana; además de que hace unas horas se registró una riña en el CERESO 3 pic.twitter.com/fvCFb20o7z — Azucena Uresti (@azucenau) August 12, 2022

According to La Verdad, prison guards allegedly allowed gunmen to enter the facility just before the riot. Hours later, social media messages signed by Fuerzas Especiales Mexicles issued a threat to local police and claimed that they had sold out to the Chapiza and would be targeted as a result.

Afirma, no es un secreto lo de las alianzas con la gente de Sinaloa y políticos de Morena. pic.twitter.com/jvVOuGkE73 — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra77) August 12, 2022

