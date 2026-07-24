Trump on LeBron James vs MJ Debate: ‘I Like MJ…LeBron, Maybe, He’s a Racist’

President Trump revealed his preference in the LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate on Friday, and he threw in a little extra.

With the topic of basketball in the air, given James’ announcement on Friday that he will play his final two years in Philadelphia with the 76ers, Fox News White House reporter Peter Doocy queried Trump about where he stood in the GOAT debate between James and Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

Trump’s answer did not disappoint.

“Well, Michael Jordan’s a guy that’s a friend of mine. I golf with him. He’s a really good guy,” Trump began.

“I think LeBron is maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump. I don’t know. But I only like people that like me, so I would say Michael Jordan all the way.”

James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers, ending his eight-year run with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The tension between James and the president has been palpable.

In 2018, James said that Trump didn’t “give a f*ck” about the American people.

He continued, “It’s not even a surprise when he says something,” James said. “It’s, like, laughable; it’s laughable and it’s scary.”

“While we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us, that this is not the way.”

For his part, the president has also let his feelings about the “Chosen One” be known. Earlier that year, he called James a “bum” after he applauded Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for refusing to celebrate their NBA championship at the White House.

Nor is Trump’s Friday criticism of James the first time allegations of racism have flown between the two.

During Trump’s first term, James accused the president of spreading racism.

“The guy in control has given people and racism, and negative racism, an opportunity to be out, and outspoken without fear,” he said. “And that’s the fearful thing for us, because it’s with you, and it’s around every day, but he’s allowed people to come out and just feel confident about doing negative things.”

Many online backed up the president’s preference for Jordan over LeBron.

“Jordan is and forever will be the GOAT in basketball, and maybe in all of sports. I’ve never, ever seen another athlete with the burning desire to win that Jordan had. LeBron may be more physically gifted than Jordan, but that’s it. Never had and never will have the mental toughness of Jordan,” one user wrote.

“LeBron is so overrated and a cryer, which makes him a wimp in my book,” wrote another.

“He’s right; everything LeBron says is about the black people- this, the as black man , etc etc. Like, why mention skin color on everything you do ?? Just be you , try to bring every single one (white,black,Europeans,Latin,etc together) but always setting a wall to divide,” another opined.