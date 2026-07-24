Hostin: SAVE America Act Reminds Me of Making Black People ‘Count Jelly Beans in a Jar’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said she opposed the SAVE America Act because it reminds her of when black people had to “count jelly beans in a jar” to vote.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Ninety percent of U.S. citizens have some form of ID, whereas only about half of Americans have passports.”

She added, “That means it is reducing the voting public. You’re making it harder when the percentages that the polls are already, I think, too low for this country and what a vote means.”

Hostin said, “There’s no widespread voter fraud.”

She continued, “The reason that I am not in favor of the SAVE Act, in New York you don’t — it’s not required to have any sort of ID to vote. I believe that it will disproportionately affect African-American voters. I believe that in my soul and African-Americans fought and died for the right to vote in this country. I think it’s a very slippery slope. If you know your history, it reminds me of having to count jelly beans in a jar. It reminds me of having to take citizenship — answer citizenship questions for black people to vote. And I am just not supporting it. I won’t support it.”

She concluded, “I believe it is a slippery slope.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN