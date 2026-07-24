President Donald Trump indicated on Friday that communications with Iran are getting “more serious,” but he noted he is not worried about rushing a peace deal before the upcoming midterm elections.

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump confirmed that “We are talking to them.”

“I think they’re getting more and more serious as the days go by, for maybe the obvious reason, but we are talking to them right now,” the president continued.

“I think they are being by far the most serious that we’ve seen. But that doesn’t mean we get there,” Trump added.

The 13th consecutive night of strikes rained down on Iran early Friday, with the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reporting that they targeted “military command centers, drone facilities, communications networks, and maritime capabilities.”

The latest round of attacks came as Trump said he was weighing a “massive attack bigger than anything before,” while Tehran rejected another ceasefire proposal, Breitbart News reported.

When reporters asked on Friday about who was negotiating with Tehran on behalf of Washington, DC, Trump replied that it was “sorta everybody,” adding that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are involved.

“The president said that he’s not in a hurry to reach a deal before the November midterms,” CNN reported.

“We have to do it right,” Trump explained.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.