164 Cartel Gunmen Posing as Townspeople Raided in Raided Western Mexico

Mexican authorities arrested 164 cartel gunmen during a raid in the western state of Michoacan. The gunmen claimed to be part of a self-defense movement made up of townspeople.

The raid took place this week in Uruapan, Michoacan, where state police with the Mexican Army and National Guard targeted properties used for operations by the Carteles Unidos. According to Michoacan state authorities, the raid was the result of several weeks of joint intelligence gathering.

Authorities arrested 164 gunmen, seized 142 rifles, 44 handguns, and 28 vehicles with at least one showing armor improvements. By Sunday morning, the gunmen were taken to the state capital and are expected to go before a federal judge for their initial detention hearing.

Carteles Unidos is made up of smaller joined forces to fight against Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). The fighting is considered some of the most violent in Mexico. Both groups use armored vehicles, explosives, and bomb-dropping drones.

Some of the cells from Carteles Unidos have tried to pass themselves off as self-defense groups to gain public support to cover for their violent drug trafficking and extortion schemes.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.