Nine Migrants Busted in Texas After Assaulting Immigration Official in Mexico

Eagle Pass Station agents arrest a group of migrants who fled to Texas after allegedly assaulting an immigration official in Mexico. (U.S. Border Patrol/Del Rio Sector)
Bob Price

Border Patrol agents in the Texas-based Del Rio Sector arrested nine migrants who fled Mexico after allegedly assaulting an immigration official from that nation.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted photos of a group of nine migrants crossing the Rio Grande to illegally enter the United States. Agents arrested the group of migrants as they came out of the river.

The Eagle Pass Station agents learned the migrants escaped from Mexico after allegedly assaulting an immigration official. They then fled across the border to Texas.

The agents returned the group of nine migrants to Mexico where they now face assault charges, Chief Owens stated.

“Working w/ our southern counterparts in attempts to safely control the border,” Owens wrote in his tweet.

Elsewhere in the sector, Owens tweeted a reporting the arrest of a group of eight migrants and their human smuggler following a short vehicle pursuit.

The smuggler attempted to flee from law enforcement partners attempting to conduct a traffic stop, Owens stated. Border Patrol agents deployed tire deflation devices to immobilize the vehicle.

All subjects were apprehended, preventing what could have been a fatal mistake by the driver.

