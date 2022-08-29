Bomb Threats Stir Panic in Mexican Border City

Bomb threats at two casinos in a Mexican border city caused panic as authorities responded to the scenes over the weekend.

The threats took place on Saturday afternoon in Matamoros, where two calls to 911 warned of explosive devices at different casinos. Dozens of patrons fled the Onyx Casino after being alerted. The casino is located along one of the main intersections of the city.

The second casino, Intercontinental, is near downtown Matamoros, a few blocks south of the B&M International Bridge. That casino had been shut down a few days prior and was empty.

State police forces rushed to both casinos, setting up a security perimeter while a special squad searched for explosives.

Authorities held the perimeters for longer than three hours as they swept the buildings. After no threatening devices were found, the perimeters were cancelled. The Matamoros mayor remains tight-lipped about the threats.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas