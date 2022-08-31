EXCLUSIVE: Top Mexican Immigration Official Takes Selfie with Bangladeshi Migrants

A top Mexican immigration official sparked controversy with his colleagues after he shared a selfie with Bangladeshi migrants under his care.

The controversy began earlier this month, when Aldo Gomez Cuevas of Mexico’s National Migration Institute shared a selfie with migrants and the message “Encuentra las diferencias #TodosSomosBangladesh” or “Find the differences #WeAreAllBangladesh.”

Gomez is the INM Deputy Director for Control and Migratory verification in the state of Puebla.

Gomez is seen with a group of Bangladeshi migrants boarding INM buses. The photograph was shared by Gomez among colleagues and more broadly as a profile photo in messaging apps.

Breitbart Texas spoke with a top INM official who asked that his name not be released. The official said that the image goes against regulations since federal agents are prohibited from making public statements regarding politics.

“As a public servant you can not advertise your viewpoints like that,” the INM official said. “You are the one who detains or rescues the migrants depending on the situation. This is not appropriate.”

The controversy around the photo comes at a time when the U.S. is reporting record-setting migrant crossings from Mexico. In the past, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador drew criticism for using INM and police to stop migrant caravans. In recent months, his administration’s practice has reversed and now issues travel permits to caravan members and free-moving migrants.

