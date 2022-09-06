Smugglers Abandon 4-Year-Old Migrant Boy in New Mexico Desert near Border Wall

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents found a four-year-old migrant boy after human smugglers abandoned him along the border wall. Agents found the preschool-age child by himself with a toy and his parent’s contact information.

Agents patrolling the border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, came across a four-year-old Ecuadoran child standing alone near the border wall, according to a tweet from El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez. The child is one of nearly 20,000 unaccompanied alien children put across the border by what Chavez called “ruthless smugglers.”

#SantaTeresa #USBP #agents located a 4-year-old child, near the border, who was abandoned by ruthless smugglers. The tender-age Ecuadorian boy was in possession of his passport and parent’s contact information. Over 19,651 unaccompanied children have been encountered this FY22. pic.twitter.com/9h81o8kEPj — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) September 6, 2022

The agents found the little boy holding a toy and carrying his Ecuadorian passport and parent’s contact information, Chavez reported. Officials did not disclose the location of the child’s parents or who paid the smugglers to bring him into the U.S.

Unofficial migrant encounter numbers obtained by Breitbart Texas show that the El Paso Sector became the second-busies in the nation in August. Agents in this sector apprehended just under 30,000 migrants in August. This was part of the nearly 117,000 migrants apprehended by the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors that month.

The Del Rio Sector remained in first with more than 52,000 apprehensions. The Rio Grande Valley Sector fell into third place with just over 27,000 migrants.

Since the beginning of the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, agents in these sectors apprehended a total of 1.25 million migrants.