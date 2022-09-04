117K Migrants Apprehended in August After Entering Texas-Based Border Sectors

Border Patrol agents in the five Texas-based sectors apprehended nearly 117,000 migrants in August, according to a source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, Del Rio, Big Bend, and El Paso Sectors apprehended approximately 65 percent of the total number of migrants taken into custody along the southwest border with Mexico in August, the source revealed. The five Texas-based border sectors accounted for nearly 117,000 of the more than 181,000 apprehended. This represents just under 3,800 migrants per day being apprehended in the Texas-based sectors.

The Del Rio Sector reported the largest number of apprehensions in the nation for the second straight month, the report reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed. Agents in this historically quiet sector apprehended more than 52,000 migrants.

For more than ten years, the Rio Grande Valley Sector led the nation in apprehensions. In August, the sector fell into third place as agents apprehended just over 27,000 migrants. This is a significant decrease from the 35,000 apprehended in July.

Agents in the El Paso Sector jumped into the number two spot with the apprehension of just under 30,000 migrants. This is up from approximately 25,000 apprehended in July.

Since the beginning of the current fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2021, agents in these sectors apprehended a total of 1.25 million migrants.

In response to the massive border crisis created by changes in border security and immigration policies by the Biden administration, Governor Abbott expanded his migrant busing operation to include New York City and Chicago as destinations.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams referred to Abbott’s transportation of volunteer migrants in free air-conditioned busses as “horrific.” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot went a step further, calling it “inhumane” and “racist.”

“President Biden’s inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and is overwhelming our communities,” Governor Abbott said in a statement announcing the addition of Chicago to the list of sanctuary-city destinations. “To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location.”

With Texas-based Border Patrol agents apprehending approximately 3,800 migrants per day, the total number of migrants being bussed to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago represents less than three days’ worth of those entering through the Lone Star State.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.