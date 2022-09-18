Ten Migrants Found Locked in Moving Truck in Texas near Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of ten migrants packed inside a moving-company box truck. Texas police officers found the group during a traffic stop near the border.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted photos from a traffic stop. Sector agents responded to a call from “law enforcement partners” after they stopped a moving-company box truck.

Del Rio agents responded to assist our law enforcement partners on a vehicle stop.⁰Agents & officers thwarted a smuggling attempt, rescuing 10 migrants locked in a box truck.

Border Patrol EMTs responded to evaluate the migrants. Thankfully, no one required medical attention. pic.twitter.com/ruq07UpYMP — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) September 18, 2022

Agents searched the locked cargo area of the truck and found a group of ten migrants locked inside, Owens reported. The agents contacted other agents trained as emergency medical technicians to evaluate the migrants who had been transported inside the hot truck.

The agents took the migrants into custody after they were medically cleared. None of the migrants required medical attention, Owens stated.

During the past few days, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended two more sex offenders attempting to avoid detection.

Despite being overwhelmed by thousands of migrants crossing the border in the Del Rio Sector, Eagle Pass agents encountered a small group of three migrants attempting to avoid detection and apprehension.

Eagle Pass agents apprehended another sex offender.

While agents are inundated w/ processing & transport, cartels are consistently exploiting how busy we are by attempting to smuggle in criminals & contraband. Keeping our country safe is our mission.

More: https://t.co/RwkdDqRmXO pic.twitter.com/IgmJGVWlAD — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) September 15, 2022

During processing, agents conducted a biometric background investigation and identified one of the migrants as Mauricio Salomon Lopez-Perez, a 37-year-old Salvadoran national. A criminal records check uncovered a 2021 conviction by a California court for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers deported the Salvadoran citizen in June of this year.

Elsewhere, Uvalde Station agents apprehended a group of migrants being smuggled on U.S. Highway 90. After transporting the group to the soft-sided detention center, agents identified one of the migrants as 43-year-old Reggie Alfredo Larios-Lopez, a citizen of Nicaragua.

A records check uncovered multiple felony convictions including a 1996 murder conviction. The Florida court sentenced Larios-Lopezto four years in prison. ICE officers deported the Nicaraguan national on two occasions.

Both men now face federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as convicted felons. If convicted, each could face up to 20 years in federal prison.