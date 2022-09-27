50 Migrants Found in Texas Stash Houses near Border

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with local and federal law enforcement agencies to disrupt two human smuggling stash house operations. The stash house raids led to the apprehension of 50 migrants being warehoused in filthy conditions.

Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted photos from two human smuggling stash houses interdicted by agents and other law enforcement agencies. The agents found 50 migrants locked inside the two small homes.

Report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.#HonorFirst #IAmLaredoSector pic.twitter.com/MeA1C7ILNl — Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) September 26, 2022

In late August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an increased reward for people providing information leading to the discovery of human smuggling stash houses. The governor increased the reward to $5,000.

“As President Biden’s dangerous open border policies continue to allow cartels and other criminal organizations to operate freely in our communities, it is more important than ever that Texans step up and report suspicious activity,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement on August 31. “DPS and local law enforcement partners are working around the clock to prevent transnational crimes from being committed in communities around the state. These stash houses contain people or drugs that may have otherwise made their way across Texas and the nation because of the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration’s refusal to secure the border. With the help of Texans across the state, we can bring criminals to justice, destroy their illegal enterprises, and keep our communities safe.”

The reward program led to the discovery of more than 170 stash houses, the governor’s office stated.