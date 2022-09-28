Migrant Toddler Rescued from Alleged Smugglers’ Ransom Scheme near Border in Texas

State and federal law enforcement agencies teamed up to arrest an alleged human smuggler in West Texas who reportedly held a migrant toddler for ransom. The arrest followed a traffic stop by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper working under Operation Lone Star.

A DPS trooper stopped a vehicle later discovered to be hauling a load of smuggled migrants, according to a statement from DPS officials in West Texas. The group of people included an unaccompanied 18-month-old boy.

The trooper determined the child to be in poor health and called for an ambulance to transport the toddler to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Following the treatment, officials turned the child over to Texas child protective services while they attempted to determine the toddler’s identity.

Troopers arrested 45-year-old Jenna Roark, a resident of El Paso, and a 15-year-old juvenile on human smuggling charges. Border Patrol agents from the El Paso Sector took custody of the migrants.

Ten days later, FBI officials in El Paso contacted DPS Criminal Investigations Division special agents regarding information they received from St. Petersburg, Florida. A mother reported her toddler was being held for ransom, officials stated.

The FBI and Texas DPS investigators worked together and identified the child in the traffic stop as being the woman in Florida’s toddler. The agents worked together to find Roark and the juvenile and booked them into local holding facilities in El Paso on charges related to human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping.

“It’s an unthinkable situation to have your child kidnapped and held for ransom,” Jose Sanchez, West Texas Regional Director, said in a written statement. “DPS Troopers and CID Agents are specially trained in the Interdiction for the Protection of Children (IPC) which gives them the skills to take action in these situations and save children from further harm.”

Jeffery R. Downey, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge added, “Being caught in a kidnapping for ransom (KFR) extortion incident is frightening as it is, but when the subject kidnaps a small child to hold for collateral until the parent pays for their services, is utterly inhumane and heartless.”

“Thankfully, the victim contacted the FBI St. Petersburg Field Office to report that her child was being held ransom’ Downey stated. “They immediately contacted our office to locate the subject and the child. Working with our partners at the Texas Department of Public Safety, we were able to share intelligence about the KFR, locate the child and assist in arresting the subject of this heartless kidnapping.