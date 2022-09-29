Migrant Teen Dies After Being Abandoned by Smuggler on Texas Ranch 80 Miles from Border

A migrant claiming to be 15-years-old called the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office to report being abandoned by smugglers on a ranch near Falfurrias, Texas. The migrant later died after EMS teams failed in their attempts to save his life.

A migrant tentatively identified as a 15-year-old Mexican national called 911 on August 23, to request emergency assistance after being abandoned in the brush by human smugglers, according to a report provided this week to Breitbart Texas by the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office. An EMS crew arrived at the location and began life-saving measures on the migrant teen.

Medical crews pushed IVs and medicine and then took over CPR from Border Patrol agents. The teen did not respond to the treatment and medics pronounced his death. A search of his body led to the discovery of a Mexican identification card.

The Department of Justice issued a Unidentified Person Case (namus.gov) in an attempt to positively identify the migrant believed to be a teenager from Mexico. The report includes a bracelet worn by the decedent.

Brooks County Sheriff’s Office officials report this is the 76th migrant death recovered in the county so far this year.

“Unfortunately, this is a consequence of the government’s policies that created the massive influx of people crossing the border illegally into Texas,” Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told Breitbart. “We continue to see a record number of body recoveries in our county.”

Brooks County is located in a major human smuggling corridor approximately 80 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border. Migrants are dropped off on ranches in the area to circumvent the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint on U.S. Highway 281.