Mexican Border City Police Accused of Kidnapping, Murder in Narco-Messages

Cartel messages appeared in a Mexican border city last week, accusing top police officials of kidnapping and killing innocents on behalf of another criminal organization.

The messages went up last week in Mexicali, Baja California, featuring accusations against Pedro Mendavil, the local police director and Deputy Chief for Community Affairs Ivan Camacho. The message, which unknown gunmen left close to the local police station, also threatened the Baja California Attorney Generals’ Office for belonging to the group called “Los Rusos,” Infobae reported. Los Rusos is local slang for the Sinaloa Cartel.

“Keep killing and disappearing innocent people and you will [expletive referring to being killed],” the message revealed.

#BajaCalifornia

A tan solo 48 horas de la cobarde emboscada a mandos policiales en #SanFelipe; el 22 y 24 de Septiembre fueron colgadas 2 #narcomantas amenazando al director de SP y otros elementos de la Policia Municipal en #Mexicali#NarcoGuerraMXhttps://t.co/bI5ArGboJx pic.twitter.com/N6SGexrpWj — NarcoGuerraMX Oficial (@narcoguerramx) September 26, 2022

Two days prior, police found another cartel message identifying other men as Los Rusos collaborators. The slang name references the regional Sinaloa Cartel boss of Mexicali, Jesus Alexander “El Ruso” Sanchez. Ruso is a top operator under the command of ultimate Sinaloa boss Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

It remains unclear which rival cartel left the message, since Sinaloa has several local rivals in splinter cells, Cartel Jalisco New Generation, and the Juarez Cartel. Last month, gunmen ambushed and killed two police officers in San Felipe. In recent months, clashes have broken out in once peaceful cities in Baja California and Sonora. Also, the Sinaloa Cartel is active along the Texas border, Mexico City, and other regions.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“C.P. Mireles” from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.