EXCLUSIVE: Migrants Escape Mexican Immigration Hold at Cancun Airport

Migrants escaped a Mexican immigration detention facility inside the Cancun International Airport Saturday. The breakout initially went unnoticed. Breitbart Texas confirmed the escapees included migrants from Central America and the Middle East.

The breakout took place on Saturday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at a makeshift detention facility for deportees, INM agents told Breitbart Texas.

Inside the “Rechazos,” migrants were able to break through a partition and climb into the air conditioning ducts to reach the exterior of the airport.

INM agents in Cancun did not realize the breakout had taken place for some time. As soon as they noticed, they alerted National Guardsmen to start a search.

Agents were unable to provide Breitbart Texas with the number of migrants, names, or their exact nationalities, however, they did confirm that they were primarily from Central America and the Middle East.

Once the search was underway, members of the INM’s Surveillance and Monitoring Center in Mexico City called for a situation report. The center receives video feeds from thousands of cameras in INM facilities.

“They are the eyes and ears of the institute, they should have noticed this and alerted us,” an INM agent in Cancun told Breitbart Texas. “They should not have had to call over here to find out what was happening.”

The INM recently removed the director at their surveillance center after Breitbart Texas published photographs showing him sexually harassing a security officer. In his place, INM officials left an agent by the name of Andres “N.” who has less than a year of experience in the field but is a protégé of the institute’s commissioner.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California