EXCLUSIVE: Senior Mexican Immigration Official Fired From Post After Breitbart Expose

Authorities removed a top-level immigration official in Mexico from his post following an expose by Breitbart Texas that showed him sexually harassing an officer working in his building. The removal of the senior official is just one of several measures undertaken by immigration officials as a direct response to several similar exposes showing widespread corruption in the agency.

In recent days, the top leadership of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) removed Pedro Alberto Velazquez Castro from his position as director of their surveillance center. The removal came soon after Breitbart Texas published a series of photographs taken inside the center that showed Velazquez sexually harassing an officer assigned to provide security at the center. Breitbart Texas also learned of several other cases and complaints against Velazquez. However, due to his position and his friendship with INM Commissioner Francisco Garduno Sanchez, those cases were swept under the rug.

Breitbart Texas spoke with a top official in Mexico’s Naval Secretariat (SEMAR) who revealed that in the aftermath of the expose, the INM Commissioner called a series of top-level meetings and ordered an immediate crackdown on the exposes, not into the various acts of misconduct and corruption revealed.

Several INM agents revealed to Breitbart Texas details of events including the removal of Velazquez who is no longer able to enter the INM building in Mexico City. As a result of the crackdown, INM agents working under Velazquez have been subjected to background investigations and other investigations in an attempt to find the source of the multiple leaks in recent weeks.

In his place, INM top officials left an agent with less than a year of experience at the surveillance center. Named Andres “N,” the INM agent lacks the training and qualifications to lead the center. However, Breitbart Texas has confirmed that Andres is a close family friend and relative of INM Commissioner Garduno.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.