VIDEOS: Texas Troopers Stop Human Smuggling Incidents near Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are encountering more dangerous human smuggling incidents, many including high-speed pursuits. DPS officials released videos recently showing the dangers these smugglers put their “cargo” in as well as the general public on the roadways.

DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez tweeted a video on October 6 showing a pursuit were a tractor-trailer refused to stop for a trooper. Prior to the pursuit’s beginning, a migrant fell out of the truck and was run over. Olivarez told Breitbart Texas the migrant survived and is in stable condition at a hospital.

MAVERICK CO – A @TxDPS Tpr pursued an 18-wheeler on FM 481. The driver fled on foot into a ranch. 17 illegal immigrants were located inside a gravel trailer. Before the chase, an immigrant from MX fell out of the trailer & was run over. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/ZDc7CwbkQ1 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 6, 2022

When the truck driver finally pulled off the roadway and stopped, he jumped out and fled into the brush. The trooper found 17 migrants inside the gravel trailer.

Other dangerous smuggling tactics include packing migrants in tool compartments of a commercial work truck. Troopers near Kingsville, Texas, attempted to stop the truck but the driver failed to yield.

KLEBERG CO – @TxDPS stopped a human smuggling attempt involving a work truck on SH 141 in Kingsville. The driver & occupants bailed out & fled. 15 immigrants were recovered & referred to #USBP. The truck was equipped w/ a compartment to conceal the immigrants. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/pJ0OIlPJLd — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 8, 2022

While the trooper stopped the truck, migrants can be seen moving around on top. When the driver stopped, he bailed out along with the migrants.

Troopers recovered 15 migrants and turned them over to U.S. Border Patrol agents, Olivarez reported.

Another trend appearing to emerge involves migrants smuggling other migrants. Olivarez told Breitbart said the tactic is becoming more common.

A trooper working near Del Rio, Texas, engaged a Dodge Charger in a pursuit after the driver failed to stop. The driver recklessly ran stop signs and traffic lights while exceeding speeds of 100 mph. The driver eventually lost control and crashed into a ditch, Olivarez tweeted. Troopers arrested the drier and identified him as a Guatemalan national. The trooper also apprehended four other migrants.

DEL RIO – @TxDPS pursued a Dodge Charger after the driver refused to stop. The driver ran stop signs, lights, & exceeded speeds of 100mph. The driver lost control & crashed into a ditch. The driver, from Guatemala, was smuggling 4 illegal immigrants. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/GInIHRjnxG — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 9, 2022

Another migrant-smuggling-migrant situation took place in McAllen, Texas, when troopers arrested a Mexican woman who is illegally present in the U.S. The trooper found three other migrants in her car and three others standing nearby in a clothing store parking lot waiting to be smuggled.

The troopers are assigned to border security activities under Operation Lone Star.