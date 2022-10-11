Drone Guides Texas Police to Migrant Group Hiding on Border Area Ranch

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers utilize drone technology to help apprehend migrants trespassing on ranches near the border. Even when the migrants run under cover of darkness, the drones are able to track their movements and lead troopers to their location.

A video tweeted by Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez shows the effectiveness of drone technology in finding migrant groups on the vast acreages of ranches situated near the border. The video shows a group of migrants hiding in the brush and a group of DPS troopers being guided to their location.

The migrant group can be seen hiding in the brush off a roadway The ranch is located near the border in Maverick County, Texas, Olivarez reported. As the video progresses, a group of troopers can be seen approaching the migrants along the roadway.

As the troopers get close, the migrant group attempts to flee on foot. Despite the cover of darkness, the drone’s thermal imaging technology enables operators to monitor the migrants’ movement and guide the troopers to make the arrests.

The troopers are operating under Operation Lone Star.