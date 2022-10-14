Mexican Border State Cops Arrest Regional Cartel Boss  

State police forces arrested a regional boss for the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas as he was trying to enter the border state of Coahuila following a shootout this week.

The arrest took place after a manhunt on the eastern side of the Coahuila, where state police found 36-year-old Fabian Alberto “N” aka “El Trasky” and four of his gunmen. The man is described by authorities as a regional leader with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas, which is based in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

Law enforcement information provided to Breitbart Texas revealed that El Trasky is one of the targets listed by authorities as having been responsible for incursions into Coahuila by the CDN-Los Zetas. The criminal organization has been clashing with rivals and authorities in Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon, two states that border with Coahuila. The gunmen at times push into Coahuila and then flee to the other states once authorities make contact.

According to information released by the Coahuila government, state authorities deployed a large number of officers to comb the eastern areas of the state after getting word of a clash in the border state of Nuevo Leon.

In response to the arrest, Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme sent out a statement claiming the gunmen from CDN-Los Zetas have been trying to destabilize the state and spread fear among locals. He also claimed that there are possible political implications since the gunmen are trying to spread terror ahead of the 2023 elections.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.E. Herrera” and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.