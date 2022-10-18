Trending: Smugglers Use Migrants to Drive Other Migrants from U.S. Border

Texas Department of Public Safety officials report an increasing number of cases where human smugglers use migrants to drive their transport vehicles. The move is seen as an increased danger to those being smuggled and innocent drivers on Texas highways.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Breitbart Texas that troopers are seeing more and more incidents of human smuggling where the driver is a foreign national who is also illegally in the United States. The trend increases the danger to Texans on roadways in addition to the migrants being smuggled.

RGV – An 18 y/o illegal immigrant from MX led @TxDPS on a high-speed chase. During the chase, the driver was driving against traffic and recklessly speeding on a dirt road, eventually crashing the vehicle into the brush & fleeing. Tpr’s arrested the driver & 5 immigrants. 1/x pic.twitter.com/X5nL55K95y — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 15, 2022

“These drivers appear to be less experienced and are placing themselves in dangerous situations, including high-speed pursuits,” Olivarez told Breitbart. “Add to that, their unfamiliarity with the local roadways and traffic rules and customs.”

Lt. Olivarez tweeted several reports over the past few weeks as examples of the growing trend of migrants smuggling migrants.

A @TxDPS Trooper disrupted a human smuggling attempt in the RGV. The driver, an illegal immigrant from MX, was arrested for smuggling 5 illegal immigrants. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/c8r6iW8fPt — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 17, 2022

BROOKS CO – A smuggler led @TxDPS on a high-speed chase on US 281. The smuggler drove off road & crashed into a fence. The driver & a group of illegal immigrants fled from the vehicle. The driver, an illegal immigrant from MX was arrested for human smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/8Pr94gGVta — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 14, 2022

Olivarez says troopers are seeing at least one smuggling interdiction per day where a migrant is involved as a smuggler. He added that at least one migrant said he was driving the load of migrants as a way to pay off the money he owes his smugglers.

Border Patrol officials in Arizona also report on the issue of migrants smuggling migrants. Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted photos from a traffic stop that followed surveillance camera operators observing unusual activity along the border. Ajo Station agents stopped the SUV and found the driver, a Mexican citizen, attempting to smuggle four migrants.

Last week near Why, AZ, Ajo Station agents stopped a vehicle after border camera operators spotted suspected migrants enter the #SUV. Agents discovered a Mexican citizen driver attempting to smuggle four migrants. The driver faces criminal charges. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/hUtpsPbt7R — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 15, 2022

Wilcox Station agents also interdicted a smuggling incident near Tombstone, Arizona, where a Mexican citizen was apprehended while smuggling four other migrants.

A Mexican citizen smuggling four migrants was arrested after driving erratically with no regard for public safety near Tombstone, AZ, last month. A Willcox Station agent made the apprehension following the crash. No injuries were reported and the driver faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/07ZP1bSCOc — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 15, 2022

An undocumented Mexican citizen driving an SUV faces criminal charges following his arrest on October 1. Sonoita Station agents stopped the vehicle near Patagonia, AZ, and arrested the driver and eight smuggled Mexican citizens hiding throughout the vehicle. #GoodWork pic.twitter.com/TRgey31Ut3 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 10, 2022