Cartel Gunmen Ambush Mexican Border State Policemen at HQ

Cartel gunmen ambushed Mexican border state police officers outside their station Tuesday. The attack triggered a shootout, killing one gunman and wounding one officer.

The firefight began outside the police station in Villa Union, Coahuila, where gunmen suspected of being with the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas targeted officers as they were leaving the building.

The attackers rode in four SUVs at the time of the incident. Officers returned fire while waiting for backup. During the initial ambush, the gunmen managed to shoot one officer five times. First responders rushed to the scene as the wounded officer lay bleeding out in the street. The officer is listed under serious condition in a Saltillo hospital and is under heavy guard.

Personnel from the Coahuila state police, the state attorney general’s office, and the Mexican military rushed to hunt gunmen as they tried to escape on dirt roads leading to the town of Guerrero. In a subsequent clash, authorities managed to kill a gunman while the rest escaped. A manhunt for the offending gunmen continues.

The attack froze all activity in the town of Villa Union because it was reminiscent of an incident two years ago when 120 gunmen from CDN-Los Zetas performed an armed invasion of the town — killing 20 during the 3-hour maneuver. Officials labeled the effort a terrorist attack. In recent weeks, the CDN-Los Zetas have carried out attacks on police and locals in Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Tamaulipas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.E. Herrera” and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.