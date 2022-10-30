Off-Duty Texas Cop Shot in Apparent Road Rage Incident, Child in Car

An unidentified driver in San Antonio shot an off-duty police officer during an apparent road rage incident on a local highway. The officer had his son in the vehicle when the shooting took place.

An unidentified driver tailgated the off-duty San Antonio Police Department on Northwest Loop 1604 at about 9:13 p.m. on Saturday as he drove home with his son, KENS CBS5 reported. The driver then pulled around the officer’s vehicle and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

The attacker fired several rounds at the officer’s vehicle. It is not known at this time, how many rounds struck the officer’s vehicle. At least one bullet struck the 18-year SAPD veteran. The officer’s 16-year-old son was not injured in the attack, KSAT reported.

The officer’s son called the police from his cell phone. When police arrived, they found the officer’s truck on the side of the road with his flashers on. The teenage boy in the vehicle told the officers his father had been shot, News4SanAntonio reported.

An ambulance transported the 47-year-old officer to a hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

Police officials say the officer did not return fire against the attacker. Investigators found multiple expended shell casings on the highway but have little other information regarding the attacker or his vehicle.

There were no other injuries reported in the attack on the officer and his son. Police have no additional information to report at this time.

