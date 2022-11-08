94 Migrants from Six Countries Surrender at Border Wall in Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 94 migrants along the border wall near Lukeville, Arizona, on Friday. The migrants came to the United States illegally from six different nations, officials stated.
Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted a photo on Tuesday of a large group of 94 migrants apprehended by Ajo Station agents on November 4. The crossing of the 94 migrants by human smugglers tied up numerous Border Patrol agents who responded to aid in the identification and processing of the migrants.
A group of 94 migrants surrendered to Ajo Station agents near Lukeville, AZ, this past Friday. The group consisted of adults and family units from six different countries. Several agents responded to assist. pic.twitter.com/zQtqtYJp6F
Modlin reported that the group of 94 migrants came to the United States from six different countries and included mostly adults and family units.
On Monday, Modlin tweeted images showing the rescue of a severely dehydrated Mexican citizen who lives in Green Valley, Arizona. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircrew responded and worked with Tucson Station Border Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents to help rescue the Mexican national and transport him to a Tucson-area hospital.
Tucson Sector BORSTAR, Tucson Station, and @CBPAMO collaborated to #rescue a Mexican citizen Wednesday.
Agents responded to a 911 call from the 35-year-old man west of Green Valley, AZ. Suffering from severe dehydration, he was flown to a Tucson hospital for emergency care. pic.twitter.com/dyKq2JFECc
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston's What's Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show.
