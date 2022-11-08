EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Mexican Immigration Officer Allegedly Makes Fraudulent Travel Permits

The cloud of corruption that hangs over Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM) remains despite assurances by officials that corrections are in place. Breitbart Texas obtained photographs that captured the moment where an INM agent can apparently be seen making fraudulent travel documents which are routinely purchased by sex trafficking organizations in Mexico.

The incident occurred recently at the INM offices in the section for private planes at the Mexicali International Airport. The exclusive photographs captured the moment when an agent goes into a desk shortly before midnight and begins to work on travel documents without anyone else present.

While the use of fraudulent travel documents may seem like a minor offense, a high-ranking INM official in Mexico City revealed to Breitbart Texas that sex trafficking organizations routinely pay up to $3,000 for permits. Those documents are given when a foreigner arrives in Mexico and can stay in the country for a certain amount of time, up to six months. However, the documents can not be renewed. To obtain a new one, the foreigner must leave the country and return to Mexico again.

“Sex trafficking organizations pay for these permits to avoid having to have their victims leave the country,” the top INM official said. “They simply pay to get the documents and continue their operations.”

A series of photographs reveal how one INM agent is able to apparently make the fraudulent travel documents with official seals and input all the needed information to make it valid before he takes the documents from the building.

The INM official who spoke with Breitbart Texas revealed that when dealing with any migratory forms, the traveler has to be present in front of the agent. Agents who do not follow the protocol could face internal sanctions.

The photographs reveal that sitting at the desk, the agent accesses the INM’s System for the Integration of Migratory Operations (SIOM) and then pulls out a cell phone using his body to cover the device. The agent apparently uses the information on the phone to fill out an immigration form.

The agent then gets an INM stamp from a drawer and then inputs the information by hand on the SIOM. Sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that INM agents must scan a traveler’s passport, which automatically fill out certain information on the SIOM, something that the agent in the photographs apparently did not do.

Another photograph revealed that the agent was apparently using two different INM stamps.

“That is something that is completely forbidden,” a top INM official said. “One agent only has access to one stamp. He must sign for it and return it when his shift is over. He had one stamp with him that he is likely taking home to work on other documents.”

Another photograph shows the agent apparently taking the documents, the stamps, and a small briefcase to an adjacent office where he finishes the process and then puts everything away.

A final photograph captured the agent apparently walking toward another INM office in the Mexicali airport where he drops off the bag with the documents.

INM agents have a long history of corruption where agents routinely work with cartel-connected human smugglers to facilitate the movement of migrants for a fee. The institute also has a history of serious abuses against migrants and several other irregularities that have also been published.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Williams Cortez” from Baja California.