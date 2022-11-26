One Killed in Cartel Shootout Outside of Danny Ocean Concert in Mexico

Cartel gunmen clashed outside of a stadium as musician Danny Ocean wrapped up a performance in the Mexican city of Morelia, Michoacán. At least one cartel member died in the shootout and four other individuals sustained injuries.

The shootout took place on Friday night at the Plaza Monumental in Morelia, as Venezuelan singer Danny Ocean was finishing a performance in front of a packed arena. Mexican government officials have not released any information related to the incident.

Law enforcement information shared with Breitbart Texas revealed that one group of gunmen began firing at another group of gunmen that had parked their SUVs outside of the arena. The deceased victim, whose name had not been made public, is believed to be tied to one of the drug cartels that operate in Michoacan. Authorities have not publicly confirmed that information. The gunmen behind the murder are believed to be part of Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco New Generation.

Concertgoers shared several videos that captured the moments during and after the confrontation. One of the videos shows concertgoers enjoying the music as two shots ring out before the video cuts out.

A second video was recorded by a woman who yells that the shootout continues. Seconds later several shots ring out as the woman screams some expletives in fear.

#ÚLTIMAHORA

Esta noche se registró una balacera al término del concierto de #DannyOcean en la plaza Monumental de #Morelia.

El saldo preliminar es de un muerto. pic.twitter.com/3yVEfEDYDS — Ana Francisca Vega (@anafvega) November 26, 2022

A third video captured some women who were trying to leave the arena but stopped as authorities tended to an injured man by the exit.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Danny Ocean took to social media to express his surprise at the shootout. The performer claimed that he was bringing a message of love and expressing his love for Mexico and his fans.

No entiendo porque suceden estas cosas si vinimos con un mensaje de amor! No se ni que decir, nunca he estado en esta situación. Por favor cuídense mucho, estoy con ustedes. Mis canales están abiertos para lo que necesiten. Esto no cambia el amor que siento a cada rincon de Méx — Danny Ocean (@Dannocean) November 26, 2022

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

“L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City contributed to this report